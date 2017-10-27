Man arrested in connection to Peppertree Inn Apartment shooting, stabbing

The Lubbock Police Department has put 20-year-old Jose Villegas in custody and charged him with aggravated robbery.

The charges stem from an Oct. 20 incident in which Jesus Montez was hospitalized after being stabbed and shot, according to LPD. Montez was found by police at around 8 p.m. that evening in the parking lot of the Peppertree Inn Apartment complex.

After the incident, police believed Montez got into some sort of altercation with Villegas, leading to his shooting and stabbing.

Police were able to issue a warrant on Wednesday after they identified Villegas as a suspect. It was not until around 11:30 a.m. Friday the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Talk Force Foxtrot and LPD Special Operations Investigators were able to take Villegas into custody.

This case is still under investigation and any person with information is asked to call LPD's Crime Line at 806-741-1000. KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more information becomes available.

