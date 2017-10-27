Man arrested in connection to Peppertree Inn Apartment shooting, - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Man arrested in connection to Peppertree Inn Apartment shooting, stabbing

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Connect
20-year-old Jose Villegas (Source: LPD) 20-year-old Jose Villegas (Source: LPD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Lubbock Police Department has put 20-year-old Jose Villegas in custody and charged him with aggravated robbery.

The charges stem from an Oct. 20 incident in which Jesus Montez was hospitalized after being stabbed and shot, according to LPD. Montez was found by police at around 8 p.m. that evening in the parking lot of the Peppertree Inn Apartment complex.

After the incident, police believed Montez got into some sort of altercation with Villegas, leading to his shooting and stabbing. 

Police were able to issue a warrant on Wednesday after they identified Villegas as a suspect. It was not until around 11:30 a.m. Friday the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Talk Force Foxtrot and LPD Special Operations Investigators were able to take Villegas into custody.

This case is still under investigation and any person with information is asked to call LPD's Crime Line at 806-741-1000. KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more information becomes available. 

RELATED STORY: Man identified after Peppertree apartments altercation

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Holy Call: Pope Francis phoning space station Thursday

    Holy Call: Pope Francis phoning space station Thursday

    Wednesday, October 25 2017 10:55 AM EDT2017-10-25 14:55:23 GMT
    Friday, October 27 2017 3:29 PM EDT2017-10-27 19:29:02 GMT
    Pope Francis is making his first call all the way to space, reaching out to Italian, U.S., Russian astronauts in orbit.
    Pope Francis is making his first call all the way to space, reaching out to Italian, U.S., Russian astronauts in orbit.

  • Toxins in widespread use excluded from EPA chemical review

    Toxins in widespread use excluded from EPA chemical review

    Wednesday, October 25 2017 4:15 AM EDT2017-10-25 08:15:25 GMT
    Friday, October 27 2017 3:28 PM EDT2017-10-27 19:28:57 GMT
    Firefighters and construction workers say the Trump administration is putting their health at risk by ignoring the hazards posed by millions of tons of asbestos, flame retardants and other toxins found in homes,...
    Firefighters and construction workers say the Trump administration is putting their health at risk by ignoring the hazards posed by millions of tons of asbestos, flame retardants and other toxins found in homes, businesses and industrial sites.

  • APNewsBreak: Georgia election server wiped after suit filed

    APNewsBreak: Georgia election server wiped after suit filed

    Thursday, October 26 2017 6:55 AM EDT2017-10-26 10:55:50 GMT
    Friday, October 27 2017 3:28 PM EDT2017-10-27 19:28:38 GMT

    APNewsBreak: Georgia election server wiped clean by custodians shortly after lawsuit filed against officials.

    APNewsBreak: Georgia election server wiped clean by custodians shortly after lawsuit filed against officials.

    •   
Powered by Frankly