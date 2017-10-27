Cool trend to continue, warm temps may be in next week - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Cool trend to continue, warm temps may be in next week

By Cary Allen, Meteorologist
Source: KCBD Weather Graphic Source: KCBD Weather Graphic
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Temperatures remain chilly across West Texas Friday afternoon and have been slow to warm up as expected.  

A few locations may have seen snow flurries this morning, mainly north of Lubbock. No accumulations have been noted.  

Gusty north winds continue at 15 to 25 mph locally. Wind speeds should taper off by sunset, but it will remain cold for Friday night football games. Highs may end up in the upper 40s to lower 50s.  

One revision from the early morning update.  Models have shown more clouds tonight than earlier expected. This may promote slightly warmer overnight low temperatures, but a FREEZE WARNING remains in effect.  

Lows drop into the middle and upper 20's tonight with a hard freeze likely in the Lubbock area late tonight and Saturday morning.  

Highs will warm to near 60 degrees Saturday. As we head through the rest of the weekend, temperatures remain chilly at night with lows in the 20s and 30s Sunday morning.  

Sunday brings sunshine and southwest winds. Highs warm into the lower and middle 70s. Southwest winds become gusty during the afternoon hours.  

Our next strong cold front arrives Monday and Tuesday with a chance of wintry showers and much colder temperatures Monday night and Tuesday.  Models are currently showing a light wintry mix northwest of Lubbock Tuesday with colder daytime highs in the 40s.  

Rain chances have been averaging between 40 and 50% for the past two model runs. 

A decent warming trend follows our cold snap late next week with little or no rainfall in the forecast after Tuesday.

