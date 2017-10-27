LCU to debut Addams Family play

Lubbock Christian University will debut its adaptation of Andrew Lippa's "The Addams Family" at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday in the McDonald Moody Auditorium located at 5601 19th St.

The play revolves around the Addams Family character Wednesday Addams who has grown to fall in love with a young man from a respectable family, according to an LCU news release.

Before the show, however, LCU and LCU Friends of the Arts will host a family-friendly Spooky House from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday. This will be hosted in the Arnett House located at 5513 22nd St.

Spooky House pricing will be $5 per person or $20 per family, Musical prices are $17.50 for adults and $15 for students and seniors.

