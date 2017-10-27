TxDOT clinic emphasizes child safety education - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

TxDOT clinic emphasizes child safety education

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
A TxDOT employee explains car seat safety to a woman (Source: Daniel Alvarado, KCBD) A TxDOT employee explains car seat safety to a woman (Source: Daniel Alvarado, KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Though it is mostly common knowledge safety belts are to always be on while a person is in a car, there are varying areas of knowledge in child car seat safety.

To inform people on car seat safety the Texas Department of Transportation and its traffic safety partners hosted a car seat checkup event Friday in the Kohls parking lot. Technicians were on site to teach parents and caregivers ways to know if their seat belts were the correct size for their children.

However those who missed it are not out of luck. Here are tips from the TxDOT website on car seat safety:

  • Newborn babies and children under two years of age should ride in a rear-facing car seat
  • Chest clips should be secured evenly with the child's armpits
  • Harnesses should be fastened snuggly; people should not be able to pinch the slack of the child's shoulder

  • Children over two years of age should use a forward-facing seat
  • People should not be able to pinch the slack of the child's shoulders when they are fastened in
  • The chest clip should be even with the child's armpits
  • Use either the seat belt or lower anchors to secure the car seat -- not both
  • Always latch the leather strap to the corresponding anchor if the vehicle should have one

  • Children from 4-to-8-years of age should use a booster seat
  • Lap belts should be fastened across the child's thigh, not stomach
  • The shoulder belt should rest on the neck not the neck

  • Children more than eight years of age should use a lap and shoulder belt for maximum protection
  • Anyone under 13-years-old should sit in the back seat

For more information on seat belt safety people should visit the TxDOT website at www.txdot.gov.

