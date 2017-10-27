Tech basketball to play charity exhibition against New Mexico State

Information provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – Thanks to a waiver from the NCAA, the Texas Tech men’s basketball team announced Friday it will play a Hurricane Relief exhibition contest versus New Mexico State on the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 5 to benefit the Greater Houston Community Foundation.



Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. CT from the Chaparral Center located at 3600 North Garfield on the Midland College campus. General admission seating will apply for all fans with tickets priced at $10.



Tickets can be purchased in advance through the Texas Tech Athletics Ticket Office located on the East Side of Jones AT&T Stadium, online at www.TexasTech.com or over the phone at (806) 742-8324 (TECH). The Texas Tech Athletics Ticket Office also will sell tickets on gameday from the Chaparral Center Ticket Box Offices starting at 11:30 a.m. with doors to the game opening at noon.



The exhibition game will benefit those impacted by the recent hurricanes. This is one of several games that the NCAA has given a waiver to as Division I teams are usually only able to meet in the preseason in closed scrimmages.



Texas Tech and New Mexico State have met on the hardwood 58 times, and the Red Raiders hold a 37-21 series advantage. The two programs were members of the Border Conference between the 1932-33 and 1955-56 seasons. The Red Raiders have won all four meetings during the 2000’s, most recently a 69-63 victory back on Dec. 29, 2005 in Las Cruces. The trio of Darryl Dora, Jarrius Jackson and Martin Zeno combined for 56 points on a 20-for-36 shooting clip.



Texas Tech ranked 26th in the nation for the largest average attendance increase between the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons. More season tickets have already been sold for 2017-18 than all of last season. Fans are encouraged to purchase season tickets now to reserve the best available seats.



Tickets are on-sale and feature an affordable season ticket package that starts at $99. Season tickets can be purchased in person at the Texas Tech Athletics Ticket Office located on the East Side of Jones AT&T Stadium, online at www.TexasTech.com or over the phone at (806) 742-8324 (TECH). Mini-plan ticket information will be announced on Monday, Nov. 6 by the Texas Tech Athletics Ticket Office.



