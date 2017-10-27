Red Raiders primed for Big 12 Cross Country Championship - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Red Raiders primed for Big 12 Cross Country Championship

By Chessa Bouche, Sports Reporter
Texas Tech Athletics
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Red Raiders are heading back to Old Settlers Park in Round Rock Saturday for the second time this year, this time to compete in the 2017 Big 12 Cross Country Championship.

The 8k course will be set for the men to take off at 9 a.m., and the women’s 6k course will follow at 10 a.m. FloTrack will be streaming the event live and will also be archiving the event on FloTrack.org.  

Competing for the Women:

  • Kaylee Amershek
  • Denae Chapman
  • Nokuthula Dlamini
  • Bret Leigh Nance
  • Lauren Offerman
  • Taryn Otto
  • Hattie Schunk
  • Kaitlyn Tharp
  • Jasmine Torres
  • Lauren Younger

Competing for the Men:

  • Stephen Alvarez
  • Michael Benoit
  • Clark Blunt
  • Nathan Gift
  • Riley Gonzales
  • Grant LaSelle
  • Todd Mickey
  • Shea Whatley
  • Ebenether Wondaferew
  • Joacim Zuniga

So far for the women, Dlamini has been the leader in all five meets at which the Red Raiders have competed. At their most recent meet, the Adidas Division-I Pre-Nationals meet, she took a second-place finish in the women’s unseeded 6k, while barefoot, with a time of 21:00.0.

At last year’s championship meet hosted in Lubbock, Benard Keter and Miguel Bautista snagged the gold and silver medal spots ensuring a fifth-place overall finish for the men. Jocelyn Caro headed the women’s side, taking a No. 10 finish at 20:59.

Concluding this weekend’s race, the Red Raiders will travel to Logan, Utah, to compete at the NCAA Mountain Region Championships on Friday, November 10.

