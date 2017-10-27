Red Raiders primed for Big 12 Cross Country Championship

The Red Raiders are heading back to Old Settlers Park in Round Rock Saturday for the second time this year, this time to compete in the 2017 Big 12 Cross Country Championship.

The 8k course will be set for the men to take off at 9 a.m., and the women’s 6k course will follow at 10 a.m. FloTrack will be streaming the event live and will also be archiving the event on FloTrack.org.

Competing for the Women:

Kaylee Amershek

Denae Chapman

Nokuthula Dlamini

Bret Leigh Nance

Lauren Offerman

Taryn Otto

Hattie Schunk

Kaitlyn Tharp

Jasmine Torres

Lauren Younger

Competing for the Men:

Stephen Alvarez

Michael Benoit

Clark Blunt

Nathan Gift

Riley Gonzales

Grant LaSelle

Todd Mickey

Shea Whatley

Ebenether Wondaferew

Joacim Zuniga

So far for the women, Dlamini has been the leader in all five meets at which the Red Raiders have competed. At their most recent meet, the Adidas Division-I Pre-Nationals meet, she took a second-place finish in the women’s unseeded 6k, while barefoot, with a time of 21:00.0.

At last year’s championship meet hosted in Lubbock, Benard Keter and Miguel Bautista snagged the gold and silver medal spots ensuring a fifth-place overall finish for the men. Jocelyn Caro headed the women’s side, taking a No. 10 finish at 20:59.

Concluding this weekend’s race, the Red Raiders will travel to Logan, Utah, to compete at the NCAA Mountain Region Championships on Friday, November 10.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.