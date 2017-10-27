Red Raiders primed for Big 12 Cross Country Championship

Texas Tech volleyball (13-9, 2-7) will play host to Kansas State (9-13, 2-7) Saturday, Oct. 28, at United Supermarkets Arena. First serve is slated for 1 p.m. on TexasTech.TV.
The Red Raiders are coming off two consecutive gut-wrenching losses in Big 12 Conference play.
The Texas Tech soccer team wraps up the regular season with a senior night date against Oklahoma on Friday, Oct. 27, at 6 p.m. at the John Walker Soccer Complex.
The Red Raiders are heading back to Old Settlers Park in Round Rock Saturday for the second time this year, this time to compete in the 2017 Big 12 Cross Country Championship.
Thanks to a waiver from the NCAA, the Texas Tech men’s basketball team announced Friday it will play a Hurricane Relief exhibition contest versus New Mexico State on the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 5 to benefit the Greater Houston Community Foundation.
