Texas Tech volleyball set to host Kansas State Saturday

Texas Tech volleyball (13-9, 2-7) will play host to Kansas State (9-13, 2-7) Saturday, Oct. 28, at United Supermarkets Arena. First serve is slated for 1 p.m. on TexasTech.TV.

The contest is a rematch of a five-set battle just three weeks ago in Manhattan in which Tech led 2-1 after three sets before ultimately falling 25-15 23-25, 17-25, 25-18, 15-11. Sophomore Chandler Atwood finished with a career high 21 kills in the meeting and sophomore Emily Hill added 16, but the Wildcats recorded 18 blocks to help them earn the win.

The Red Raiders have been shorthanded throughout most of its Big 12 schedule. Junior setter Missy Owens, who ranks third in the Big 12 in assists, has missed the last two matches after suffering a head injury. Preseason All-Big 12 libero Reyn Akiu missed the first four Big 12 matches and five overall with a knee injury. Although she has been back in the lineup the last five matches, she has been limited and unable to fulfil her usual role as the team’s libero.

Saturday will be the 48th all-time meeting between the two schools with the Wildcats holding a 37-10 advantage in the overall series. Tech is 7-14 against K-State in home matches and will be looking for its first win in the series since 2013.

The Red Raiders have been strong at home this season, posting a 6-3 record at United Supermarkets Arena. Signature wins include four-set victories over TCU and West Virginia. Tech’s home match against No. 3 Texas saw a crowd of 1,614 in attendance, marking its largest home audience since 2002 and fourth largest ever to watch volleyball at United Supermarkets Arena.

With seven games left on the regular season schedule, Texas Tech is just past the halfway point of its Big 12 slate. Tech currently sits in a four-way tie for sixth place with Kansas State, TCU and Oklahoma, making Saturday a key matchup in the league standings.

