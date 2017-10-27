Tech host Oklahoma on senior night - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Tech host Oklahoma on senior night

By Chessa Bouche, Sports Reporter
Connect
Tech Soccer (Source: Texas Tech Athletics) Tech Soccer (Source: Texas Tech Athletics)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Texas Tech soccer team wraps up the regular season with a senior night date against Oklahoma on Friday, Oct. 27, at 6 p.m. at the John Walker Soccer Complex.

Friday’s match between the Red Raiders (8-6-3, 1-4-3) and the Sooners (3-11-4, 1-4-3) will be televised on FSSW+, FOXSportsGo.com and on the FOX Sports Go app. As always, live stats will be available via TexasTech.Statbroadcast.com.

Before the match, Tech will honor its four members of the 2017 senior class in a pregame ceremony. This year’s senior class includes: Defender Cassie Conarty, forward Haleigh Fancher, defender Rebekah O’Brien and forward Natalie Schmutz. The 2017 group has combined for 47 wins during their Texas Tech campaigns, which included three-straight NCAA Tournament appearances and a Big 12 Tournament title victory in 2015.

“They’re great kids. They’ve all done extremely well in school, are good leaders in their own ways and have given everything they’ve had to the program over the last four years," Tom Stone, soccer coach, said. "We love senior night. It’s a great tradition to send them off the right way.”

