LISD superintendent pens letter to community after retirement announcement

The superintendent of the Lubbock Independent School District has penned a letter to the Lubbock community giving thanks for its support through his time with the district.

Berhl Robertson announced his retirement Thursday in a special message to LISD employees, according to a news release. In his letter he wrote that he has also given the LISD Board of Trustees notice that his retirement will be effective June 30.

Robertson's career with LISD began in 2009 after he was hired as the Chief Administrative Officer, then in 2013 he was selected as superintendent. Before that he was a small school superintendent around the Lubbock area.

He also plans to retire with his wife, who also works for LISD.

Here is the full letter sent from Robertson:

