Aviation board releases preliminary report on Olton plane crash - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Aviation board releases preliminary report on Olton plane crash

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
(Source: The Olton Enterprise) (Source: The Olton Enterprise)
OLTON, TX (KCBD) -

The National Transportation Safety Board has released the preliminary report regarding a Tuesday morning plane crash near Olton.

Though they have not pinpointed the cause of the crash, the report was able to detail some of the more specific details of the surroundings. 

The report states the owner of the plane let an employee from the Sudan-based King Ag Aviation pilot the machine. Law enforcement officials saw the plane fly over Highway 70 and make a left turn towards the west.

After the plane made a turn it then flew into a cotton field and burst into flames. The pilot, 23-year-old Joshua Kyle Hollis of Tupelo, MS was taken to a Lubbock hospital with serious, then critical injuries.

As this is a preliminary report from the organization some of the details may be subject to change in the future. KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update the app and website as more details are available.

RELATED STORY: DPS identifies pilot after crop duster plane crash in Lamb County

