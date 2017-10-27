Aviation board releases preliminary report on Olton plane crash

With the forecasted first freeze in sight, cotton farmers across the South Plains have been getting ready.
The Lubbock Police Department has released surveillance video that shows a hit and run situation that hospitalized 53-year-old Michael Jones on Sunday.
Trump's call for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction meets with skepticism when declaration of national public health emergency over opioid abuse doesn't include new money.
