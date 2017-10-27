LPD releases Milwaukee hit, run surveillance video

The Lubbock Police Department has released surveillance video that shows a hit and run situation that hospitalized 53-year-old Michael Jones on Sunday.

The video shows a blue pickup pull out of a Popeyes parking lot at 7700 Milwaukee Ave. The truck did not yield to Jones while he was on his motorcycle, which caused him to hit the pickup.

Hit & Run that seriously injured a motorcyclist on Oct. 22nd was caught on camera. Call Crime Line at 741-1000 if you have any information pic.twitter.com/AXPK4zTofR — Lubbock Police Dept. (@LubbockPolice) October 27, 2017

The video also shows the pickup driver leave the scene. That driver has not been identified as of now but is described to be a black male in his early 20s.

The truck is described as a 2003 to 2006 solid blue Chevrolet Silverado extended cab. It is also said the truck had existing dents on the driver's side front door and medium sized dents on the front driver side quarter panel.

Those with any tips as to the identity of the driver are asked to call LPD's Crime Line at 806-741-1000. KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more information becomes available.

