Veterans honored at Night of Courage banquet

Local veteran support groups hosted a Night of Courage banquet Friday night to honor local veterans.

The Night of Courage banquet was hosted at the MCM Elegante. They honored Texas Tech Alumus and Medal of Honor recipient George O'Brien.

They also honored six Medal of Honor heroes, Purple Hearts, Gold Star families and other veterans.

"The purpose of honoring them is so that what they and their families have done will not be forgotten," Steve Oien, Commander- Chapter 0900 Military Order of the Purple Heart, said.

Also in attendance was congressman Jodey Arrington. He was honored to be there and says we can't do enough to honor our veterans.

"I feel like that guy from West Texas who said a penny in a pocket full of dimes except for I think I'm a pocket full of silver dollars. These are heroes and this one of the greatest honors I've and since I've been had since being in office," Arrington said.

Not only did this banquet honor heroes but the Chapter 0900, Military Order of the Purple Heart also accepted donations to help build the Monument of Courage that will honor Purple Heart recipients and Gold Star families.

To learn more about the Monument of Courage or donate go to https://www.0900moph.com/

