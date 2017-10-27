End Zone Scores: 10/27

Here is Pete with all of your Friday night football scores:
Floydada 21
Abernathy 56
Snyder 7
Abilene Wylie 27
Whitharral 32
Amherst 60
Whiteface 0
Anton 62
Ira 0
Borden County 58
Levelland 52
Borger 34
Dimmitt 0
Childress 58
Ralls 6
Clarendon 42
Denver City 30
Dalhart 7
Loop 68
Dawson 50
SpringLake-Earth 6
Farwell 54
Muleshoe 55
Friona 48
Benjamin 6
Guthrie 66
Tulia 62
Highland Park 0
Lubbock Christian 44
Lake Country 28
Monahans 49
Lamesa 20
Kress 48
Lazbuddie 8
New Home 36
Lorenzo 40
Coronado 51
Lubbock Cooper 22
Ropes 60
Meadow 33
Crosbyton 28
Memphis 41
Lake View 21
Monterey 62
Aspermont 59
Morton 16
Petersburg 20
Motley County 66
Hale Center 10
New Deal 41
Hermleigh 50
O'Donnell 20
Frenship 7
Odessa 28
Spur 52
Paducah 50
Estacado 21
Pampa 10
Brownfield 20
Perryton 33
Roby 38
Plains 32
Caprock 35
Plainview 38
Kingdom Prep 26
Plainview Christian 72
Hawley 28
Post 0
Shallowater 63
River Road 7
Idalou 39
Roosevelt 0
Wellman-Union 25
Sands 54
Roscoe 19
Seagraves 42
Littlefield 16
Slaton 28
Wilson 36
Southland 18
Trinity Christian
St. Stephens
Smyer 0
Sudan 28
Olton
Sundown
Seminole 28
Sweetwater 27
Hamlin 7
Tahoka 32
Lockney 7
Wellington 63
Happy 70
White Deer 26
All Saints 56
Wichita Christian 40
