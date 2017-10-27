End Zone Scores: 10/27

Here is Pete with all of your Friday night football scores:

Floydada 21

Abernathy 56

Snyder 7

Abilene Wylie 27

Whitharral 32

Amherst 60

Whiteface 0

Anton 62

Ira 0

Borden County 58

Levelland 52

Borger 34

Dimmitt 0

Childress 58

Ralls 6

Clarendon 42

Denver City 30

Dalhart 7

Loop 68

Dawson 50

SpringLake-Earth 6

Farwell 54

Muleshoe 55

Friona 48

Benjamin 6

Guthrie 66

Tulia 62

Highland Park 0

Lubbock Christian 44

Lake Country 28

Monahans 49

Lamesa 20

Kress 48

Lazbuddie 8

New Home 36

Lorenzo 40

Coronado 51

Lubbock Cooper 22

Ropes 60

Meadow 33

Crosbyton 28

Memphis 41

Lake View 21

Monterey 62

Aspermont 59

Morton 16

Petersburg 20

Motley County 66

Hale Center 10

New Deal 41

Hermleigh 50

O'Donnell 20

Frenship 7

Odessa 28

Spur 52

Paducah 50

Estacado 21

Pampa 10

Brownfield 20

Perryton 33

Roby 38

Plains 32

Caprock 35

Plainview 38

Kingdom Prep 26

Plainview Christian 72

Hawley 28

Post 0

Shallowater 63

River Road 7

Idalou 39

Roosevelt 0

Wellman-Union 25

Sands 54

Roscoe 19

Seagraves 42

Littlefield 16

Slaton 28

Wilson 36

Southland 18

Trinity Christian

St. Stephens

Smyer 0

Sudan 28

Olton

Sundown

Seminole 28

Sweetwater 27

Hamlin 7

Tahoka 32

Lockney 7

Wellington 63

Happy 70

White Deer 26

All Saints 56

Wichita Christian 40

