End Zone Scores: 10/27

Here is Pete with all of your Friday night football scores: 

Floydada 21        
Abernathy 56         

Snyder 7       
Abilene Wylie 27         

Whitharral 32        
Amherst 60         

Whiteface 0       
Anton 62        

Ira 0       
Borden County 58         

Levelland 52        
Borger 34        

Dimmitt 0        
Childress 58         

Ralls 6       
Clarendon 42        

Denver City 30       
Dalhart 7        

Loop 68        
Dawson 50         

SpringLake-Earth 6        
Farwell 54         

Muleshoe 55        
Friona 48         

Benjamin 6        
Guthrie 66         

Tulia 62      
Highland Park 0         

Lubbock Christian 44        
Lake Country 28         

Monahans 49        
Lamesa 20        

Kress 48        
Lazbuddie 8         

New Home 36       
Lorenzo 40         

Coronado 51        
Lubbock Cooper 22         

Ropes 60      
Meadow 33        

Crosbyton 28        
Memphis 41         

Lake View 21         
Monterey 62         

Aspermont 59    
Morton 16     

Petersburg 20        
Motley County 66         

Hale Center 10        
New Deal 41         

Hermleigh 50        
O'Donnell 20         

Frenship 7        
Odessa 28         

Spur 52        
Paducah 50         

Estacado 21          
Pampa 10        

Brownfield 20        
Perryton 33         

Roby 38        
Plains 32         

Caprock 35        
Plainview 38         

Kingdom Prep 26        
Plainview Christian 72         

Hawley 28       
Post  0        

Shallowater 63       
River Road 7        

Idalou 39       
Roosevelt 0         

Wellman-Union 25        
Sands 54         

Roscoe 19        
Seagraves 42         

Littlefield 16        
Slaton 28         

Wilson 36       
Southland 18        

Trinity Christian        
St. Stephens         

Smyer 0        
Sudan 28        

Olton        
Sundown         

Seminole 28        
Sweetwater 27         

Hamlin 7       
Tahoka 32        

Lockney 7        
Wellington 63 

Happy 70
White Deer 26

All Saints 56       
Wichita Christian 40    

