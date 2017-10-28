Lubbock Fire Department, EMS responding to east Lubbock apartmen - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lubbock Fire Department, EMS responding to east Lubbock apartment fire

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Emergency officials respond to a fire near the 2800 block of Juniper Avenue (Source: Eli Fierro, KCBD) Emergency officials respond to a fire near the 2800 block of Juniper Avenue (Source: Eli Fierro, KCBD)
Smoke comes from an apartment window after an Oct. 28 fire near Juniper Avenue (Source: Eli Fierro, KCBD) Smoke comes from an apartment window after an Oct. 28 fire near Juniper Avenue (Source: Eli Fierro, KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Lubbock Fire Department and EMS have been called out to respond to an apartment fire at the 2800 block of Juniper Avenue.

The call originally came in at around 4 p.m. with reports of a structure fire. It is not clear if there were any people in the building; there were some windows that were boarded up.

The Lubbock Fire Marshal has determined the owner of the building said he was using a special torch to cut railings around the complex. A spark flew off which ignited a small fire he tried to put out, but it did seem to get out of hand. 

NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more information becomes available. 

