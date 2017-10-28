Lubbock Fire Department, EMS responding to east Lubbock apartment fire

Smoke comes from an apartment window after an Oct. 28 fire near Juniper Avenue (Source: Eli Fierro, KCBD)

The Lubbock Fire Department and EMS have been called out to respond to an apartment fire at the 2800 block of Juniper Avenue.

The call originally came in at around 4 p.m. with reports of a structure fire. It is not clear if there were any people in the building; there were some windows that were boarded up.

The Lubbock Fire Marshal has determined the owner of the building said he was using a special torch to cut railings around the complex. A spark flew off which ignited a small fire he tried to put out, but it did seem to get out of hand.

NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.