One arrested after stabbing on 61st Street

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Lubbock Police officers respond to a possible stabbing near 61st Street
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Emergency officials were called to a house near the 2800 block of 61st Street to respond to a stabbing.

Police have said the incident started as a domestic dispute between two siblings which lead to a stabbing. The stabbing happened inside the house, then the victim went outside to try and call for help and even attempted to get in the passengers seat of a nearby vehicle. 

Then he went into the street and collapsed. 

The victim is described as a male in his late 20s, who was taken to University Medical Center after his stabbing and is currently in stable condition. The female involved, who is also accused of stabbing the man, has been arrested.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 has a crew en route to the area and will update this story as more information becomes available. 

