No. 10 Sooners prove too much for Texas Tech, 49-27

The Red Raiders (4-4, 1-4 Big 12) had a quick start in Norman, Nic Shimonek to Cameron Batson for the 9-yard touchdown. Texas Tech takes a 6-0 lead after Michael Barden misses the extra point.

Then the Sooners (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) answered right back, Baker Mayfield to CeeDee Lamb and Austin Seibert’s PAT is good. Boomer Sooner with their first lead of the ballgame, 7-6 7:08 in the first quarter.

On the first 6 possessions of the game, both teams combined for 6 touchdowns. However, the Red Raider offense remained scoreless in the second quarter while OU scored a pair of touchdowns giving Oklahoma a 28-20 halftime lead.

Right out of the gates, the Sooners added to their lead with a rushing touchdown by Mayfield, his 4th rushing TD of the season. OU went up 35-20, but Tech responded with another hookup by Shimonek to Batson making it 35-27 with 12:10 left in the third quarter.

Oklahoma puts their foot on the gas pedal and never lets up after two more touchdowns in the third.

Next up, Texas Tech host Kansas state on Saturday with another 11a.m. kick-off while No. 10 Oklahoma travels to Stillwater to face No. 11 Oklahoma State at 3p.m. on FS1.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.