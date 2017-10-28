Wayland Pioneers beat Texas Wesleyan, 54-24

Information provided by Wayland Athletics

FORT WORTH – Wayland Baptist put up a season-high point total for the second straight week, and the Pioneer defense came through with another strong performance as the Pioneers rolled to a 54-24 Central States Football League victory over Texas Wesleyan on Saturday afternoon at Farrington Field.

In its last road game of the season, Wayland (4-5, 4-3 CSFL) used a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to open the game to fuel a 23-point first quarter, which also included a 32-yard TD pass from Mitchell Parsley to Ben Owen after a fumble recovery by JaQuavious Dean that gave the Pioneers a 14-0 lead just 32 seconds in.

Joseph Isaac recorded a safety for Wayland that made it 16-7, then Malik Sims caught a 28-yard TD reception from Mitchell Parsley that made it 23-7 with just under four minutes still left in the opening period.

After first-year program Texas Wesleyan (0-9, 0-6) scored on a 36-yard pick-six, the Pioneers put up 10 points in the last 80 seconds of the first half. First, Daniel Campos threw 14 yards to Jeremiah Eaton, then after a quick three-and-out forced by the Pioneers defense, Campos completed passes of 15 yards to Michael Romero and 26 yards to Hayden to set up a 48-yard field goal by Daniel Martinez with three seconds left before intermission, making it 33-14 at the break.

The Pioneers didn’t slow down much in the second half, scoring 21 points over a span of about five minutes in the third period.

JyUius Bumpus scored from one yard out at the 6:57 mark, then Romero did the same from two yards away. Finally, Jeremiah Eaton recovered a fumble in the end zone with 1:42 to play in the third, making it 54-17.

The Rams added a 33-yard touchdown pass midway through the fourth quarter to finish off the scoring.

Wayland rushed for 255 yards, with Romero getting 143 of those on 14 carries.

Hayden ended with four catches for 130 yards. Campos completed 10-of-15 passes for 158 yards while Parsley was 6-of-17 for 160 yards.

Michael Nealy led the Pioneer defense with seven tackles and a forced fumble, one of three lost by the Rams. Fellow linebacker Zac Hollingsworth was credited with six stops including a quarterback sack.

Wayland is idle next week before closing out the season Nov. 11 at home against No. 8 Langston (7-0, 5-0), which opened a regular-season-ending three-game home stand by taking on Oklahoma Panhandle State on Saturday. Langston plays at Southwestern Assemblies of God (7-1, 6-0), a 28-13 winner over Lyon College, next Saturday.