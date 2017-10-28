Wayland men's soccer beats Wesleyan - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Wayland men's soccer beats Wesleyan

Wayland Baptist (Source: Wayland Baptist University)

FORT WORTH – Wayland Baptist fell behind 1-0 but scored the next four goals as the No. 23 Pioneers closed out Texas Wesleyan here Saturday night, 4-1.

The win moved WBU closer to a second straight Sooner Athletic Conference championship.

If the Pioneers (13-2-1, 7-1-1 SAC) win Monday afternoon in Waxahachie against last-place Southwestern Assemblies of God (1-12-3, 0-8-1), that would move Wayland ahead of 24th-ranked Southwestern Christian (14-4, 8-2), which fell to Bacone on Thursday, 2-1 in overtime. The Eagles ended their regular-season Friday with a 2-0 road win over John Brown.

Wayland won its first-ever conference title in men's soccer last season, then went on to claims its first SAC Tournament championship and first bid to NAIA Nationals.

On Saturday against ninth-place Texas Wesleyan (4-10-1, 2-6-1), Wayland found itself trailing after Anthony Atilola scored in the 31st minute to give the Rams a 1-0 lead. 

With an assist from Ricardo Ramos, Luis Morin got the equalizer with his first goal of the season with just over four minutes to go before halftime, then a little more than two minutes after the half Alex Castillo put in the game-winner, his third goal of the year.

The Jameses then did their thing to put the match out of reach.

James Quinn made it 3-1 with his fourth goal of the year at the 60-minute mark, then, with Quinn assisting, Westfield put in another insurance goal – his team-leading eighth – in the 78th minute. It was the second straight game for Quinn to scratch, and Westfield's fourth goal in three outings.

Wayland outshot the Rams, 23-7, including 11-2 shots on-goal. Westfield and Quinn fired four shots apiece.
 

