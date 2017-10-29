Adult killed, 3 children injured in Sunday afternoon crash in Terry County

Texas DPS is investigating a fatal crash that happened in northern Terry County around 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

DPS tells us the accident involved a truck tractor semi trailer and a minivan at the intersection of US 385 and CR 200.

One adult has died and three children have been taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

We'll continue to update this story as we learn more.

