I Beat Pete: Pumpkin Chunkin’ at the Woodrow Haunted Manor

This week, for my 888th I Beat Pete Challenge, I headed out to the Woodrow Haunted Manor for some pumpkin chunkin'.

Using a slingshot, we let small pumpkins fly trying to land them in scoring zones for 5, 10, 20 or 30 points.

The Woodrow Haunted Manor is located at 512 Woodrow Road and is open Sunday, Monday and Tuesday night. It's a scary walk through the house with plenty of surprises and scares.

If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

