Wilson Mustangs: End Zone Team of the Week

The Wilson Mustangs are End Zone Team of the Week. They opened District going to Southland and winning 36-18, their first District win in six years.
First Year head coach Rhudy Maskew, who has coached at Texas Tech on Spike Dykes' staff, has this team at 6-2. If Wilson can win one of their final two games, they will make the playoffs for the first time since 1986.
Coach Maskew and the Mustangs came into the KCBD Studios to talk about their great start.
Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and the Houston Astros kept hammering away in a wild slugfest that no one saw coming, rallying against Clayton Kershaw and rocking the Los Angeles Dodgers 13-12 in 10 thrilling innings for a 3-2 lead in the World Series.