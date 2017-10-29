Wilson Mustangs: End Zone Team of the Week

The Wilson Mustangs are End Zone Team of the Week. They opened District going to Southland and winning 36-18, their first District win in six years.

First Year head coach Rhudy Maskew, who has coached at Texas Tech on Spike Dykes' staff, has this team at 6-2. If Wilson can win one of their final two games, they will make the playoffs for the first time since 1986.

Coach Maskew and the Mustangs came into the KCBD Studios to talk about their great start.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.