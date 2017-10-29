Sports Xtra Play of the Week: Trinity Christian Volleyball

The Trinity Christian volleyball team is looking for another TAPPS State Title. They beat Forth Worth Lake Country 3-0 to advance to regionals.

Watch this incredible play where Kenzee Burleson makes a sensational save and Karah Ross clubs it over the net. Brandi Marshall sprawls to keep it alive and then will end up blocking Lake Country’s overpass to finish this amazing play off.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.