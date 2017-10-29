Sports Xtra Play of the Week: Trinity Christian Volleyball

The Trinity Christian volleyball team is looking for another TAPPS State Title. They beat Forth Worth Lake Country 3-0 to advance to regionals.
Watch this incredible play where Kenzee Burleson makes a sensational save and Karah Ross clubs it over the net. Brandi Marshall sprawls to keep it alive and then will end up blocking Lake Country’s overpass to finish this amazing play off.
Monday, October 30 2017 1:58 AM EDT2017-10-30 05:58:08 GMT
Monday, October 30 2017 10:52 AM EDT2017-10-30 14:52:14 GMT
Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and the Houston Astros kept hammering away in a wild slugfest that no one saw coming, rallying against Clayton Kershaw and rocking the Los Angeles Dodgers 13-12 in 10 thrilling innings for a 3-2 lead in the World Series.