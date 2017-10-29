Green Beret, Lubbock native killed by strangulation in Mali, 2 Navy Seals under investigation

Two members of the Navy's elite SEAL Team Six are under investigation in the death of Staff Sgt. and Lubbock native Logan J. Melgar.

Melgar, an Army Green Beret, was found dead in his room in embassy housing in Mali back on June 4, 2017.

A military medical examiner has ruled his death to be homicide by strangulation.

A US official told CNN jurisdiction for the investigation shifted from the Army investigation service to the Navy in September. The official said the transfer of jurisdiction indicates that Navy personnel are subjects of the investigation.

The New York Times was the first to report that two members of SEAL Team Six were under investigation for Melgar's death.

Melgar was a veteran of two deployments to Afghanistan. He was 34.

