Green Beret, Lubbock native killed by strangulation in Mali, 2 Navy Seals under investigation

Puerto Rico's governor is demanding that the island's power company cancel the $300M contract with Whitefish Energy Holdings amid increased scrutiny of the Montana company following Hurricane Maria.
APNewsBreak: Georgia election server wiped clean by custodians shortly after lawsuit filed against officials.
Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and the Houston Astros kept hammering away in a wild slugfest that no one saw coming, rallying against Clayton Kershaw and rocking the Los Angeles Dodgers 13-12 in 10 thrilling innings...
Trump unleashes new criticism of the investigations into possible ties between his campaign associates and Russia.
