Red team takes game one in series opener

The Red Raider baseball team opened their 2017 Red versus Black series Sunday afternoon out at Dan Law Field. Red squad won the first of five games 9-2 over the Black team.

The Red team finished with 12 hits, while the Black squad ended the day with 10. Nine pitchers saw action in Sunday's series opener for the Red Raiders. Game two of this five-game series is slated for a 3 p.m. on Tuesday at Rip Griffin Park.

Here's the schedule for the remaining games.

Game 1: Red team wins (9-2)

Game 2: Tuesday, Oct. 31 – 3 p.m.

Game 3: Friday, Nov. 3 – 3 p.m.

Game 4: Sunday, Nov. 5 – 1 p.m.

Game 5: Wednesday, Nov. 8 – 3 p.m.

