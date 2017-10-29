Strong cold front expected Monday morning

Sunday turned out to be a warm afternoon. Lubbock hit 78 degrees after a morning low of 35 degrees. The peak wind gust was 29 mph. Big changes are just around the corner and the warm temperatures were short-lived.

A strong cold front dives across the area early Monday morning and will possibly move through the area during the morning commute.

This will set the stage for two days of chilly temperatures with precipitation chances possible late Monday night and Tuesday.

Southwest winds should keep us in the 50's through 3:00am, but we can expect a drop into the 40's once the front passes through the area. We should be in the lower to middle 40's by 8:00am with winds becoming north at 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 to 50 mph possible. This front will be a windy one. Strong north winds continue through 6:00pm before tapering off after sunset. Daytime highs are difficult to predict with models ranging from 52 to 60 degrees based on the latest run. I will keep us in the 50's for daytime highs given the probability that we will see plenty of clouds around.

Monday night remains mostly cloudy and models show light showers trying to develop across the area mainly after midnight. This is possible due to a disturbance quickly crossing the area. This may produce a few showers favoring Tuesday morning through the early afternoon hours. The system moves quickly, but could produce rain and possibly some sleet or a wintry mix northwest of Lubbock. Low temperatures in Lubbock range from 30 to 35 degrees which could favor a light wintry mix. No accumulations expected locally.

Tuesday looks cloudy and cold with highs between 45 and 50 degrees most areas. Wintry showers possible from 6:00am through 2:00pm based on latest models.

Believe it or not, models show a high around 80 degrees Wednesday as winds quickly become southwest. I'm not sure I will buy into this yet and will keep us in the 70's with sunshine and gusty winds.

It looks warm the rest of the week with a touch of spring favoring gusty winds almost daily and highs in the 70s/80's each afternoon through Saturday or Sunday.

