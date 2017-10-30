Daughter charged with shooting father: "He's still alive! I missed?"

The White House calls George Papadopoulos a former low-level aide, but he's now a major figure in the Mueller investigation.
Democrats _ and a few Republicans _ in Congress have a clear message for President Donald Trump: Don't mess with Robert Mueller.
Scientists are preparing to begin a microscopic study of the Las Vegas gunman's brain, but experts say whatever they might find likely won't be what led him to kill 58 people in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
Tokyo police say they have arrested a man after finding "multiple" dismembered bodies in coolers in his apartment.
