IRS scammers call in false kidnapping report in Lubbock

Officers with the Lubbock Police Department were called to the 4900 block of 115th street, at 9:34 a.m. on Monday, October 30th in response to reports of a kidnapping.

During the 911 call, a woman told dispatchers she had been kidnapped and the kidnapper tried to shoot her. She told dispatchers she was hiding in the bathroom.

Officers, including K-9 handlers, responded to the scene immediately to investigate.

Through investigation, officers were able to determine this was a false report called in by IRS scammers. Police say the allegation of kidnapping holds no merit and this was a false report of a kidnapping.

“Once they figured out there was no kidnapping victim they were able to investigate a little bit further and through our technology and through speaking with involved parties they were able to determine okay this was in fact an I-R-S scammer that called in this false report of kidnapping,” said Kasie Whitley, Lubbock Police.

LPD says the call did not come from the Lubbock area.

While police are happy to respond, fake calls like this take their resources away from other important calls.

“While we’re very very happy that no one was a victim in this situation it is unfortunate that our officers were called away from other calls that they could’ve been responding to,” said Whitley.

The most important tip for people is to remember you don’t have to answer or engage with someone you don’t know.

“If it’s a number you don’t recognize you don’t have to pick up that phone. It’s okay to push that call to voice mail or just not answer,” said Whitley.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.