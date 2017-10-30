Gamers come together to raise money for Children's Miracle Netwo - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Gamers come together to raise money for Children's Miracle Network

By Shaley Sanders, Anchor/Reporter
Lubbock Extra Life fundraiser to kick off this weekend (Source: Lubbock Extra Life) Lubbock Extra Life fundraiser to kick off this weekend (Source: Lubbock Extra Life)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Extra Life is a Children's Miracle Network fundraising program within the gaming community.

Participants worldwide raise money year-round and pledge to game for 24 hours.

The money raised, stays within their communities to help their local CMN hospital.

Last year, Lubbock's University Medical Center team raised about $5,000.

The team is back this year to play from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Cory White is the IT Director at UMC and a member on the team.

White said the money raised from this event that will fund critical treatments, healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care for pediatric patients.

You can support a team member by clicking here.

The Lubbock team will also live stream the event where they will be having giveaways throughout the two days.

The team has already posted a giveaway ahead of the event on its Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

