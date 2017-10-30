The Pollard Friendly Ford Play of the Week comes courtesy of Zach Aragon and the Shallowater Mustangs.
In Shallowater’s home game against Littlefield, running back Zach Aragon makes a big run for a Mustang touchdown.
Zach’s play brought in over 200 votes and over 2,500 views
By winning the Pollard Friendly Ford Play of the Week, Zach Aragon will receive a 500$ scholarship to the school of his choice.
Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.
5600 Avenue A
Lubbock, TX. 79404
(806) 744-1414
publicfile@kcbd.com
(806) 744-1414EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.