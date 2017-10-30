Pollard Friendly Ford Play of the Week - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

SHALLOWATER, TX (KCBD) -

The Pollard Friendly Ford Play of the Week comes courtesy of Zach Aragon and the Shallowater Mustangs.

In Shallowater’s home game against Littlefield, running back Zach Aragon makes a big run for a Mustang touchdown.

Zach’s play brought in over 200 votes and over 2,500 views

By winning the Pollard Friendly Ford Play of the Week, Zach Aragon will receive a 500$ scholarship to the school of his choice. 

