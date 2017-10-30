Pollard Friendly Ford Play of the Week (Source: Pollard Friendly Ford)

The Pollard Friendly Ford Play of the Week comes courtesy of Zach Aragon and the Shallowater Mustangs.

In Shallowater’s home game against Littlefield, running back Zach Aragon makes a big run for a Mustang touchdown.

Zach’s play brought in over 200 votes and over 2,500 views

By winning the Pollard Friendly Ford Play of the Week, Zach Aragon will receive a 500$ scholarship to the school of his choice.

