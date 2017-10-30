Red Raiders slated for another 11 a.m. contest

For the next two Saturdays, Red Raider fans will need to set their alarm clocks.
As it was announced today that when Texas Tech plays Baylor in the annual Texas Farm Bureau Shootout, it will be an 11 a.m. game.
This game marks the sixth time this season that the Red Raiders will play at 11 a.m.
(Houston, Kansas, West Virginia, Iowa State, Kansas State, and Baylor.)
In the 2014-16 football seasons, the Red Raiders only played in five-11 a.m. games.
The game will be aired regionally on FOX Sports Network.
