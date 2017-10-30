Zachary Reames-Zepeda announces run for House District 84 seat - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Zachary Reames-Zepeda announces run for House District 84 seat

A second Democrat has announced his run against Texas House Representative John Frullo.

Zachary Reames-Zepeda kicked off his campaign for the State House District 84 seat on Monday afternoon.

Zepeda, a senior philosophy and history major at Texas Tech, made the announcement at the Phea Boys and Girls Club on east 24th Street.

Democrat Samantha Fields announced her run for the seat last month.

The Democratic primary election will be held next May.

