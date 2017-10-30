Lubbock rated best place to survive a zombie apocalypse

Realtor.com says Lubbock, Texas would be the safest place to ride out a zombie apocalypse.

Lubbock came in at No. 1 on the list for two main reasons. Our history with tornadoes means we have a lot of solid shelters available, and our healthy gun culture means we'll have plenty of guns and ammo stocked up if the dead decide to take a walk down Broadway.

We also have local gun ranges offering plenty of opportunities for target practice.

Here's the full list:

1. Lubbock, TX

2. Deltona, FL

3. San Luis Obispo, CA

4. Oklahoma City, OK

5. Kalamazoo, MI

6. Duluth, MN

7. Wichita, KS

8. Fort Smith, AR

9. Prescott, AZ

10. Lynchburg, VA

Real estate agent Jacky Howard of Coldwell Banker said, "We had a huge tornado here in the 1970s. What came out of it was that Texas Tech became a leader in creating safe rooms."

