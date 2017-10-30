A chilly Halloween forecast - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

A chilly Halloween forecast

By John Robison, Chief Meteorologist
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The West Texas weather will be a little spooky for Halloween.

Clouds and a wintry mix will be possible from the morning hours through late afternoon in the eastern South Plains. While accumulations will be light, if any at all, there could be some wet roads in the north and northwest South Plains. The wintry mix will impact the Friona to Muleshoe east to Tulia region, but some sleet or light snow could be in the mix as far south as Lubbock through noon.

Tuesday will be colder than Monday with highs only in the upper 50s with most of the region in the mid to upper 40s. Clouds will dominate the skies throughout the day and into the evening.

Trick or treaters will find the evening temps in the mid 40s with a wind of around 10 mph.

