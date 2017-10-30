Lubbock dentists trading toys for candy after Halloween

The candy your trick or treaters pick up on Tuesday can be turned into cash or gifts, thanks to an annual effort by three dentist offices here in town.

Kool Smiles is offering a toy for each 25 pieces of candy and turning candy over to the Operation Troop Treats program. You can drop off candy at either Kool Smiles location, 1923 Marsha Sharp Fwy or 2903 50th St.

Wentz Orthodontics is offering its candy buy-back again this year. Kids will get $1 for every pound of candy they bring in. All of the candy will be turned over to the South Plains Food Bank for Thanksgiving baskets. They're located at 4013 84th St.

And Double T Smiles has another option, kids can get tokens per pound of candy up to 10 pounds to trade for a toy. All that candy will also be sent to our troops. You can find them at 6102 82nd St #2.

Call your favorite dentist to learn more about when or how long they will accept your candy exchanged for treats.

