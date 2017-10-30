Lubbock dentists trading toys for candy after Halloween

Excess belly fat dramatically increases the risk of complications and death after emergency surgery, a new study finds.
Extremely powerful synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl or carfentanil, were directly responsible for more than half of thousands of opioid overdose deaths across many states in 2016, a new report finds.
A new form of gene therapy shows promise in battling recurrent brain cancer.
Botox injections may help bring relief to children suffering from migraines, a small study suggests.
If you have trouble keeping slim, don't put all the blame on your DNA.
Planning to have open heart surgery anytime soon? You might want to ask your cardiologist to book an afternoon slot in the OR.
In his first major speech Thursday on the opioid epidemic in the United States, President Donald Trump declared the crisis a public health emergency.
