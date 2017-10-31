Lubbock High School Band makes historic appearance in state contest

Provided by LISD

Lubbock High School was one of five bands selected to advance to state from the 5-A UIL Area Marching Contest, which took place in Odessa over the weekend.

This is the first appearance of a Lubbock ISD marching band to the state contest in 33 years, with the advent of the modern state marching band contest structure. The Coronado High School band made the finals in the 2017 Area Marching Contest, but did not advance to the state contest.

Lubbock High will perform in the 5A Preliminary Round at 1:15 p.m. at the Alamodome in San Antonio on Wednesday, November 8. For those bands qualifying, the final round will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the AlamoDome Box Office or through Ticketmaster.