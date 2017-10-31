Lubbock High School Band makes historic appearance in state cont - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lubbock High School Band makes historic appearance in state contest

Provided by LISD Provided by LISD

Provided by LISD

Lubbock High School was one of five bands selected to advance to state from the 5-A UIL Area Marching Contest, which took place in Odessa over the weekend.

This is the first appearance of a Lubbock ISD marching band to the state contest in 33 years, with the advent of the modern state marching band contest structure. The Coronado High School band made the finals in the 2017 Area Marching Contest, but did not advance to the state contest.

Lubbock High will perform in the 5A Preliminary Round at 1:15 p.m. at the Alamodome in San Antonio on Wednesday, November 8. For those bands qualifying, the final round will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the AlamoDome Box Office or through Ticketmaster.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Trump blasts former aide at center of Russia probe as 'liar'

    Trump blasts former aide at center of Russia probe as 'liar'

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 3:19 AM EDT2017-10-31 07:19:04 GMT
    Tuesday, October 31 2017 10:20 AM EDT2017-10-31 14:20:23 GMT

    The White House calls George Papadopoulos a former low-level aide, but he's now a major figure in the Mueller investigation.

    The White House calls George Papadopoulos a former low-level aide, but he's now a major figure in the Mueller investigation.

  • With first charges, Mueller sends warning to Trump, aides

    With first charges, Mueller sends warning to Trump, aides

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 3:39 AM EDT2017-10-31 07:39:54 GMT
    Tuesday, October 31 2017 10:20 AM EDT2017-10-31 14:20:09 GMT
    Special counsel Robert Mueller is warning individuals in President Donald Trump's orbit: If they lie about contacts between the president's campaign and Russians, they'll end up on the wrong end of federal criminal...
    Special counsel Robert Mueller is warning individuals in President Donald Trump's orbit: If they lie about contacts between the president's campaign and Russians, they'll end up on the wrong end of federal criminal charges.

  • Lawmakers to Trump: Leave Mueller alone

    Lawmakers to Trump: Leave Mueller alone

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 3:41 AM EDT2017-10-31 07:41:06 GMT
    Tuesday, October 31 2017 10:10 AM EDT2017-10-31 14:10:25 GMT

    Democrats _ and a few Republicans _ in Congress have a clear message for President Donald Trump: Don't mess with Robert Mueller.

    Democrats _ and a few Republicans _ in Congress have a clear message for President Donald Trump: Don't mess with Robert Mueller.

    •   
Powered by Frankly