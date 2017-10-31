Homeless woman accused of burning American flag on church pulpit

A homeless woman has been indicted by a Lubbock County grand jury after being accused of burning an American flag on the pulpit of the St. Elizabeth Catholic Church.

The incident happened on October 2, 2017 sometime after 10 p.m.

According to the police report, 30-year-old Samantha Rebel K. Turner went inside the church and moved a flagpole on the pulpit closer to some candles. She then used a match to light the American flag on fire. The flag burned and melted onto the pulpit. She then lit more candles throughout the church.

The police report says Turner then took a priest's robe from a small room and placed it on a stand-up mirror. The report says," the robes contain name tags on the inside of them and the suspect made it to where the name tag was showing." She then took a plastic bottle of isopropyl alcohol from one of the cabinets, went into the bathroom, took the lid off of the bottle of alcohol and placed it beside the toilet. She then left.

Police say they found a pair of red gym shorts in the trashcan inside the bathroom.

The report says nothing was stolen from the church.

There is no word on the motive for the crime.

Turner is being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.

