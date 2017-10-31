2 injured in rollover at Highway 87 & FM 41 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

2 injured in rollover at Highway 87 & FM 41

Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD
Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD
Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX (KCBD) -

Two people have been injured in a rollover that happened at Highway 87 and FM 41 on Tuesday afternoon.

DPS tells us a pickup and an SUV collided at the intersection, causing the SUV to roll over. The two occupants of the SUV were injured and transported by ambulance. Nobody in the pickup was injured.

We'll update this story as more details are released.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Former Trump adviser's guilty plea could rattle White House

    Former Trump adviser's guilty plea could rattle White House

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 3:39 AM EDT2017-10-31 07:39:54 GMT
    Tuesday, October 31 2017 9:50 PM EDT2017-11-01 01:50:19 GMT
    Special counsel Robert Mueller is warning individuals in President Donald Trump's orbit: If they lie about contacts between the president's campaign and Russians, they'll end up on the wrong end of federal criminal...
    Special counsel Robert Mueller is warning individuals in President Donald Trump's orbit: If they lie about contacts between the president's campaign and Russians, they'll end up on the wrong end of federal criminal charges.

  • Bill shielding Mueller from Trump unlikely soon in Senate

    Bill shielding Mueller from Trump unlikely soon in Senate

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 3:41 AM EDT2017-10-31 07:41:06 GMT
    Tuesday, October 31 2017 9:47 PM EDT2017-11-01 01:47:11 GMT

    Democrats _ and a few Republicans _ in Congress have a clear message for President Donald Trump: Don't mess with Robert Mueller.

    Democrats _ and a few Republicans _ in Congress have a clear message for President Donald Trump: Don't mess with Robert Mueller.

  • Vasari LLC closing 29 Dairy Queens in Texas

    Vasari LLC closing 29 Dairy Queens in Texas

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 9:41 PM EDT2017-11-01 01:41:51 GMT
    Dairy Queen Logo (Source: Wikimedia Commons)Dairy Queen Logo (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

    A franchise owner delivered bad news to some South Plains Dairy Queen stores on Tuesday.

    A franchise owner delivered bad news to some South Plains Dairy Queen stores on Tuesday.

    •   
Powered by Frankly