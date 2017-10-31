2 injured in rollover at Highway 87 & FM 41

Two people have been injured in a rollover that happened at Highway 87 and FM 41 on Tuesday afternoon.

DPS tells us a pickup and an SUV collided at the intersection, causing the SUV to roll over. The two occupants of the SUV were injured and transported by ambulance. Nobody in the pickup was injured.

We'll update this story as more details are released.

