Covenant Health to kick off centennial events on Nov. 1

Covenant Health has provided healthcare to residents on the South Plains since 1918.

Only nine years younger than the City of Lubbock, their ministry has grown to serve the entire South Plains region, including Levelland, Plainview and eastern New Mexico.

To celebrate 100 years, there will be festivities through 2018.

The centennial plans will be announced a public reception on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at Covenant Medical Center on 19th Street.

At this event, they will also celebrate the Methodist Hospital tower before it is demolished as part of the Keeping the Covenant master facilities plan, as well as the announcement of the public capital campaign.

The formal presentation will include representation from both Methodist and Catholic heritages of the hospital, including the chancel choir from First United Methodist Church.

The event will take place outdoors near the West Tower.

Immediately following the presentation, everyone is invited to attend a reception at the Knipling Education and Conference Center.

The public is also invited to bring artifacts from all hospitals that have evolved into Covenant.

For example, Lubbock Sanitarium, Lubbock Memorial, Methodist, Plains Hospital, and St. Mary of the Plains.

Items will be displayed during the year-long celebration.

If you have something you would like to give or loan, click here.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.