Covenant Health to kick off centennial events on Nov. 1 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Covenant Health to kick off centennial events on Nov. 1

By Shaley Sanders, Anchor/Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
Covenant Health to kick off centennial celebration (Source: Covenant Health) Covenant Health to kick off centennial celebration (Source: Covenant Health)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Covenant Health has provided healthcare to residents on the South Plains since 1918.

Only nine years younger than the City of Lubbock, their ministry has grown to serve the entire South Plains region, including Levelland, Plainview and eastern New Mexico.

To celebrate 100 years, there will be festivities through 2018.

The centennial plans will be announced a public reception on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at Covenant Medical Center on 19th Street. 

At this event, they will also celebrate the Methodist Hospital tower before it is demolished as part of the Keeping the Covenant master facilities plan, as well as the announcement of the public capital campaign.

The formal presentation will include representation from both Methodist and Catholic heritages of the hospital, including the chancel choir from First United Methodist Church. 

The event will take place outdoors near the West Tower.

Immediately following the presentation, everyone is invited to attend a reception at the Knipling Education and Conference Center.

The public is also invited to bring artifacts from all hospitals that have evolved into Covenant.

For example, Lubbock Sanitarium, Lubbock Memorial, Methodist, Plains Hospital, and St. Mary of the Plains.

Items will be displayed during the year-long celebration.

If you have something you would like to give or loan, click here.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Former Trump adviser's guilty plea could rattle White House

    Former Trump adviser's guilty plea could rattle White House

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 3:39 AM EDT2017-10-31 07:39:54 GMT
    Tuesday, October 31 2017 9:51 PM EDT2017-11-01 01:51:19 GMT
    Special counsel Robert Mueller is warning individuals in President Donald Trump's orbit: If they lie about contacts between the president's campaign and Russians, they'll end up on the wrong end of federal criminal...
    Special counsel Robert Mueller is warning individuals in President Donald Trump's orbit: If they lie about contacts between the president's campaign and Russians, they'll end up on the wrong end of federal criminal charges.

  • Bill shielding Mueller from Trump unlikely soon in Senate

    Bill shielding Mueller from Trump unlikely soon in Senate

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 3:41 AM EDT2017-10-31 07:41:06 GMT
    Tuesday, October 31 2017 9:51 PM EDT2017-11-01 01:51:09 GMT

    Democrats _ and a few Republicans _ in Congress have a clear message for President Donald Trump: Don't mess with Robert Mueller.

    Democrats _ and a few Republicans _ in Congress have a clear message for President Donald Trump: Don't mess with Robert Mueller.

  • Vasari LLC closing 29 Dairy Queens in Texas

    Vasari LLC closing 29 Dairy Queens in Texas

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 9:41 PM EDT2017-11-01 01:41:51 GMT
    Dairy Queen Logo (Source: Wikimedia Commons)Dairy Queen Logo (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

    A franchise owner delivered bad news to some South Plains Dairy Queen stores on Tuesday.

    A franchise owner delivered bad news to some South Plains Dairy Queen stores on Tuesday.

    •   
Powered by Frankly