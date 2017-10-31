Lubbock police investigating body found - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lubbock police investigating body found

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Members of the Lubbock Police Department Persons Crime Unit are investigating reports of a deceased person in the area of East 44th Street and Magnolia Avenue.

Lubbock Police Officers responded to the area following a tip on Tuesday afternoon.

Detectives with the Persons Crime Unit are actively investigating.

We'll continue to update this story as they release more information.

