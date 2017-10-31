Police on the scene after body discovered in central Lubbock - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Police on the scene after body discovered in central Lubbock

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Members of the Lubbock Police Department Persons Crime Unit are currently investigating reports of a deceased person in the area of 44th street and Magnolia Avenue.

Lubbock Police Officers responded to the area earlier this afternoon following a tip.

At this time detectives with the Persons Crime Unit are actively investigating.

