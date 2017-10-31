Red Raider assistant coach honored by Baseball Coaches Association

Texas Tech assistant baseball coach J-Bob Thomas was named the American Baseball Coaches Association/ Baseball America Assistant Coach of the Year.

Coach Thomas won this award by meeting this criterion.

Coach expertise, recruiting, loyalty to the program and respect for the players and the game.

Thomas just wrapped up his fifth season with the program as the assistant coach/recruiting coordinator.

This is the first honor for coach J-Bob Thomas and the first for a Texas Tech baseball coach in the 19 years of the distinguished award.

