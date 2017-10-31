Coronado student found with revolver in backpack

Coronado High School administration sent a message to parents on Tuesday, warning about a student found with an unloaded revolver in his backpack.

The student made no threats and had no ammunition. The student was removed from campus on Monday.

The parent call went out at 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Here's the full text of the message that went out:

"Parents, This is Dr. Jerry Adams, principal at Coronado High School. Yesterday, a student was found with an unloaded revolver in his backpack. The student made no threats and had no ammunition. Police have conducted a thorough investigation through today and have found no indication of any plans for violence. The student was removed from the campus yesterday. We appreciate your partnership in keeping our schools safe. Please contact me if you have any questions."

