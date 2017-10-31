Vasari LLC closing 29 Dairy Queens in Texas

A franchise owner delivered bad news to some South Plains Dairy Queen stores on Tuesday.

The Irving-based Vasari LLC said it would be closing 29 Dairy Queens in Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma by the end of the year as part of Chapter 11 bankruptcy restructuring.

Six of the franchise restaurants are here on the South Plains. They include Crosbyton, Denver City, Idalou, Lockney, Post and Seagraves.

According to a store locator on their website, Vasari LLC also owns stores in Seminole, Plains and Olton that are not part of the closure.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.