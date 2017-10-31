Vasari LLC closing 29 Dairy Queens in Texas

Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in a Halloween afternoon attack that the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."
The GOP tax-writers strained to make last-minute changes to the proposed legislation, working Tuesday through the day and night to produce the first major overhaul of the U.S. tax system in three decades.
Justin Turner is back at third base and hitting third in the Los Angeles Dodgers' starting lineup for Game 6 of the World Series, while the Astros juggled the bottom of their lineup.
Former Trump adviser's guilty plea could mean trouble for campaign officials. He's cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller.
