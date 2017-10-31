Doctor Lampe says he's not brave, just smart

To cut calories, you may be tempted to cut out carbs in the form of grains. But that could be a mistake -- for a variety of reasons.
One in every 30 children in the United States has high blood pressure. Now, new guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics may help doctors screen children 3 years and older for the condition.
Excess belly fat dramatically increases the risk of complications and death after emergency surgery, a new study finds.
Extremely powerful synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl or carfentanil, were directly responsible for more than half of thousands of opioid overdose deaths across many states in 2016, a new report finds.
A new form of gene therapy shows promise in battling recurrent brain cancer.
A new form of gene therapy shows promise in battling recurrent brain cancer.
Botox injections may help bring relief to children suffering from migraines, a small study suggests.
Planning to have open heart surgery anytime soon? You might want to ask your cardiologist to book an afternoon slot in the OR.
