Doctor Lampe says he's not brave, just smart

Something that could be a lot scarier than Halloween is the flu if it hovers over your house.

That's why Dr. Richard Lampe, Chairman of Pediatrics at the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center, stopped by our studio to roll up his sleeve and get his own flu shot here... and to make a point.

He says the flu shot may not be perfect, but it does save lives especially when it comes to kids since they are among the most vulnerable.

And right now is a perfect time to get that protection.

He says, “Anybody above the age of 6 months should get an annual influenza vaccine because influenza is coming in 6 to 8 weeks and it takes about 2 weeks from the immunization I got now. I’ll have a great immunity in about 2 weeks from now.”

Dr. Lampe adds there's no reason to worry that the flu shot will give you the flu. He says that's impossible because the shot uses a killed vaccine, so it can not make you sick.

Instead, he says time should be your biggest concern.

The sooner you get that shot, the sooner you can build an immunity before you are exposed to the virus.

One more note. He explains that previously, there was the option of a nasal spray. But Dr. Lampe says research has proven that was not as effective as the shot. So the flu shot is all that is recommended this year.

Thanks to Christy Hartin for interviewing Dr. Lampe in my absence last week.

After the interview, she said, "You're so brave."

He answered, "No, just smart."

