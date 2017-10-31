KliffNotes: Focused on Kansas State

The Red Raiders suffered their third consecutive loss, this time to the hands of the Oklahoma Sooners. Where the offense started red hot, but simmered out in the second half.

“We can't take some of those sacks that we're taking, no question,” Red Raider head coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “We've got to stay out of those second and third and longs, and we'll continue to work on that, and harp on that. I expect him to play his best these last four weeks.”

A common theme this season, is the team not finishing games and after watching film.

Coach Kingsbury still hasn’t figured out the reason why the team continues to not play complete games.

“No, still working through that,” Kingsbury said. “Still trying to figure that, kind of the million-dollar question why we can have these stretches where we're dominant and then play poorly at times. So that's been a folk us and will continue to be a focus this last stretch.”

So up next for the Red Raiders is the Kansas State Wildcats, a team that is always well coached.

“Yeah, I think more than anything, they're so well coached and schematically they get into the right play,” said Kliff Kingsbury. “Whatever front you're in, whatever defense you're in, they're going to check to the sideline and make sure they're in the right play to attack it. And that's a challenge.”

So now the Red Raiders are 4-4 on the season, and with 4-games left on the schedule.

The team looks to make a push and finish the season strong.

“We know every week with this league it's challenging to see it across the league,” Red Raider head coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “There is a lot of parity this year, and we're just really focused on us.”

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.