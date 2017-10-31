Warmer weather starts Wednesday

West winds and sunshine mean some major warming for the West Texas region.

Highs that were in the 50s on Tuesday will jump to the 70s and low 80s by the afternoon on Wednesday. Those winds will range from 20 to 30 mph with some gusts to 35.

As for the daytime highs, Wednesday near 80 degrees and on Thursday you can a few more to edge the high to the low 80s. It will be another windy day with southwest winds at 20-30 mph.

A slight change on Friday as highs drop back to the mid 70s due to a cold front that will sweep across the area with some gusty northerly winds.

The weekend will return to spring temps with highs in the 70s and 80s.

