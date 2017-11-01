Fire at Grace Campus destroys home

A fire at Grace Campus Wednesday morning completely destroyed one of the homes.

The fire broke out around 5 A.M., and crews left around 6:30 A.M.

No one was home at the time of the fire, the executive director of the shelter saying the two women who were currently residing there had spent the night at a hotel.

Grace Campus is a shelter for homeless individuals, and is previously known as 'Tent City'.

Crews say the fire originally broke out around a desk in the home, but are unsure exactly what caused it.

This fire is still under investigation.

