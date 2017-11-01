Fire at Grace Campus destroys home

19-year-old Hollis "Reid" Daniels was indicted by a Lubbock Grand Jury on Wednesday, charged with Capital Murder of a Peace Officer.
Former Trump adviser's guilty plea could mean trouble for campaign officials. He's cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller.
The GOP tax-writers strained to make last-minute changes to the proposed legislation, working Tuesday through the day and night to produce the first major overhaul of the U.S. tax system in three decades.
Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in a Halloween afternoon attack that the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."
The murder victim found Tuesday has been identified as a man who went missing from Levelland on September 29, 2017.
