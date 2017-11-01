Shirley Green Pays it Forward

For this week's Pay it Forward, KCBD and WesTex Federal Credit Union surprised a woman who is working to get her education and support her family.

Shirley Green, an instructor at the Adult Education Learning Center, nominated her student, Beth Cheavez. Shirley says Beth is trying to earn her GED to take care of her children and could use some extra help.

WesTex Federal Credit Union paid for Beth's four GED tests, provided her with snacks and drinks to help with long nights of studying, and gave her a little extra cash for other supplies.

Beth was completely surprised and grateful. She wanted to thank WesTex Federal Credit Union, her teacher Shirley, and her classmates for all their support while she works to better herself.

