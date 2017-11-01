Murder victim identified as missing Levelland man Jacob Duffee

Live video from KCBD News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KCBD News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

The murder victim found Tuesday has been identified as a man who went missing from Levelland on September 29, 2017. Officials from Lubbock Police Department, Levelland Police Department and Dr. Natarajan with the Lubbock County Medical Examiner's Office will hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m.

Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department Persons Crime Unit are investigating a murder after a body was found hidden in the area of East 44th Street and Magnolia Avenue Tuesday evening.

On October 31st, investigators received a tip that a deceased male was possibly in the area of 5200 Magnolia. Around 5p.m. Tuesday night, after narrowing down the search, the deceased male was located.

According to the police report, 41-year-old Oscar Pena Cerna provided a sworn statement saying about one month ago he received a call from his son, 23-year-old Oscar Diaz Cerna, asking if he could pick him up. Oscar Pena Cerna said he went to pick up his son. While in the pickup, Oscar Diaz Cerna told his father he just killed his boss by shooting him in the face.

The arrest warrant says Oscar Diaz Cerna is charged with causing the death of Jacob Duffee.

The father said his son asked him to help him get rid of the body and the body was in his bathtub.

The police report says the father saw the body in the bathtub and the water was running but did not see the person's face because it was covered up. He told police the person was dead. He goes on to tell police it was dark and he and his son placed the body in the bed of his truck and hid the body in a water drainage hole just north of 50th Street and Magnolia Ave. He told police he disposed of the bed liner of his truck. The father also told police he helped his son by getting rid of the gun by throwing it into a lake. The Lubbock Fire Rescue Dive Team searched the Canyon Lakes in Buddy Holly Park on Wednesday morning.

During Tuesday’s investigation, LPD investigators were able to secure a murder warrant for 23-year-old Oscar Diaz Cerna. He is currently booked in the Lubbock County Detention Center for murder and being held on a $250,000 bond.

Oscar Pena Cerna, 41, was also arrested in connection with this murder investigation. Cerna was arrested Wednesday morning at his home and is charged with tampering with evidence.

During the investigation, the police report says blood was found on numerous walls of Oscar Diaz Cerna's apartment.

The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office says officers found Duffee's 2005 F-250 pickup near County Road 7570 and University in South Lubbock. The door was open and the lights were on.

Since then, there have been tips he has been spotted in Lubbock. Levelland Police say he may have been seen at Market Street on 19th and Quaker on October 8, 2017. His family says they have received tips he may have been seen at the USDA office in Lubbock.

This case remains under investigation by the Lubbock Police Department Persons Crime Unit.

