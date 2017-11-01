Battery Joe stores giving away free 9V batteries for smoke alarm safety awareness

Daylight Saving Time will be upon us Sunday, November 4, 2017. Officials with Lubbock Fire Rescue say the time change is a great opportunity to remind people of many routine things that they normally forget to do such as replace old smoke alarm batteries.

This is an extremely important piece of maintenance that many people never really think about. A few moments of time and a fresh 9-volt battery can save a family from an unthinkable catastrophe.

Lubbock Fire Rescue and Battery Joe have teamed up and will give away more than 1,100 free 9-volt batteries for smoke alarms. There is no purchase necessary.

For people who are physically unable to walk into the store and ask, the Lubbock fire department has generously offered to come and install the batteries for free just. For that service, call 806-775-2635.

